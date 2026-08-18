China-Russia relations developing smoothly — Chinese ambassador

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. China-Russia relations are developing nicely, and the countries need to further expand experience exchange and cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said at the plenary session of the forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation."

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishing strategic partnership between Russia and China and the 25th anniversary of signing the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia. Under the strategic leadership of [Chinese] President Xi Jinping and [Russian] President Vladimir Putin, China-Russia relations have entered the best period in their history. The two countries’ leaders have outlined a strategic course, thus sending a clear signal to the world that China-Russia relations are developing in a stable and harmonious way and at a high level. They emphasized that the sides need to further enhance experience exchange and cooperation. That would give new impetus to the ties between China and Russia and open up additional opportunities," the ambassador noted.

TASS is the general information partner of the forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation."