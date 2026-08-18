Roscosmos says distribution of ISS deorbiting responsibilities being discussed with NASA

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Roscosmos and NASA are discussing distribution of responsibilities between the two countries for deorbiting the International Space Station (ISS) after 2030, the Russian state corporation’s CEO Dmitry Bakanov told TASS.

"Regarding how we will deorbit the ISS: we have extended the station’s operation from 2028 to 2030, and we are currently negotiating the details, who will take responsibility for which segment or section. I believe we still have about a year and a half in reserve. We are certainly in no rush here," he said.

A face-to-face meeting with the administrator of NASA in the near future has not been discussed, Bakanov added.

In July, the head of the state corporation announced that Roscosmos and NASA had agreed to extend the operation of the International Space Station until 2030, adding that the space agencies would continue to coordinate and exchange technical information regarding their orbital stations even after the ISS ceased operations.