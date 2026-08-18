Diplomat points to unfriendly narratives toward Russia in Azerbaijan’s media space

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Commenting on Baku’s decision to issue arrest warrants for three Russian journalists, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, pointed to constant narratives in Azerbaijan’s information space that are unfriendly toward Russia.

"We cannot help but note that narratives that are unfriendly toward Russia are constantly present in Azerbaijan’s information space," she said in a comment.

In the diplomat’s words, Moscow "has repeatedly invited its Azerbaijani colleagues to hold relevant consultations to discuss ways of improving information background without politicization or media hype."

"We expect that such a dialogue will take place," Zakharova said.