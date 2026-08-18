Myanmar's president invites Russian investors

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing has invited Russian investors to his country.

"Myanmar has a strategically advantageous geographical location. There are huge sales markets near our country. We have rich resources, a wonderful climate and a coastline of more than 1,300 miles (about 2,000 km - TASS). That's why we want to invite investors from Russia to cooperate with our country. Dear Mr. president, I ask you to support the arrival of investors in Myanmar. Tomorrow we will hold a Russian·Myanmar business forum," he said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"During our meeting, we reached agreements on developing comprehensive relations between our countries. Today, we successfully discussed cooperation in the areas of defense, security, tourism, agriculture, healthcare, and a number of other fields. Our country has a parliament, so we intend to develop ties not only between governments but also through inter·parliamentary cooperation."