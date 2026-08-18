Disruption of Grossi's visit to Zaporozhye NPP act of terrorism — governor

MELITOPOL, August 18. /TASS/. The disruption of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi's visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the city of Energodar, scheduled for August 20-21, is an act of intimidation and terrorism by Ukraine, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Telegram.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's planned trip to the Zaporozhye NPP and the city of Energodar on August 20-21 was disrupted. The visit was meant to be a routine event as part of the rotation of the Secretariat's experts at the plant. <...> Kiev directly threatened the IAEA head, saying that it could not guarantee his safety if he entered the ZNPP through Russian territory. <...> This is blatant intimidation and terrorism that threatens a nuclear catastrophe," he wrote.