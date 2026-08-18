Macron calls Sophie Adenot, who went into outer space, source of pride for France

PARIS, August 18. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has called Sophie Adenot, the first Frenchwoman to go into space, a national pride and a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

"The time of pioneers. By becoming the first Frenchwoman to go into space, Sophie Adenot has become a pride of France and at the same time an example for girls who dream of infinity," he wrote on X.

On Tuesday, NASA astronaut Anil Menon and European Space Agency astronaut Adenot went into outer space from the ISS. During the work, which is expected to last six and a half hours, the astronauts will have to replace an antenna for communication between the orbital station and the Mission Control Center in Houston.

Adenot is also the second representative of her country to reach Earth's orbit – the first was Claudie Haignere, who in 1996 flew to the Mir space station as part of the Russian·French Cassiopeia mission.