Putin sees good prospects for shipping Russian LNG to Myanmar

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. There are good prospects for sending liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Myanmar, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Myanmar’s leader Min Aung Hlaing.

"There are good prospects for organizing the export of liquefied natural gas to Myanmar. And not only for domestic consumption, but also for transit to neighboring countries," the president said.

Putin also recalled other promising joint industry and transport projects. For example, Russia and Myanmar are discussing plans to create a deep·water seaport on the country’s southern coast to accommodate large·tonnage vessels.