Trump would like to meet with Kim Jong Un this autumn — WSJ

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is demanding that his aides arrange a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this autumn, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

Trump has discussed with his advisors the possibility of holding face-to-face talks with Kim Jong Un during his next trip to Asia, according to sources. Trump may travel there in November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China’s Shenzhen, according to the publication. No official planning for a meeting between the US and North Korean leaders is currently underway, the report said.

Trump views the meeting with Kim Jong Un as an opportunity to resume dialogue and attempt to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear program, The Wall Street Journal wrote, adding though that experts and a number of US officials do not expect significant progress from the talks between the two leaders. A White House source stated that the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un would take place in due time.

The US president wanted to hold talks with the North Korean leader during his 2025 tour of Asia, the publication said. Pyongyang signaled to Washington at the time that it was open to a meeting, but the two sides failed to resolve logistical issues within the tight timeframe, The Wall Street Journal said, citing US officials.

On August 17, the US leader stated that Kim Jong Un had responded to the initiative to hold talks and noted that, in his view, a mutual understanding had been established between them. During his first presidential term Trump met with the North Korean leader three times: in the summer of 2018, and in the winter and summer of 2019.