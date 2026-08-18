More pressure on Iran unlikely to produce concessions outside deal with US — speaker

RABAT, August 18. /TASS/. The growing US pressure on Tehran will not force the Islamic Republic to make additional concessions other than those stipulated by the previously signed agreement, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said.

"Americans think squeezing Iran harder will win concessions that were never part of the agreement," he wrote on the X social network.

"[US Secretary of the Treasury Scott] Bessent and [US Secretary of War Pete] Hegseth are way out of their league," he added.

Addressing the US administration, Ghalibaf advised to stop waiting "for the clown crew to pull a rabbit out of their hat," and recommended to "clean up the mess you made."