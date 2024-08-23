Russia’s Uralkali company lauds Dutch police inspection of US-based Haas F1 Team

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer giant Uralkali is pleased about the Dutch authorities’ recent operation to inventory all racing equipment and other property of the US-based Haas Formula 1 racing team, the press service of Uralkali said in a statement to TASS on Friday.

"We are aware that Dutch bailiffs, accompanied by police, arrived last night at the Haas paddock and took inventory of all racing equipment and other property. This was an expected consequence of Haas’ refusal to comply with the arbitration ruling awarding payment and a race car to Uralkali," a spokesman for the Russian company said in a statement to TASS.

Last month the Russian company told TASS that the US-based Haas Formula One Team would have to pay compensation for terminating its contract with the Russian fertilizer giant and return the race car that was given to them.

In June 2024, the arbitration tribunal considered the dispute between Uralkali and Haas concerning the termination of a sponsorship contract and obliged the US team to immediately repay the unused portion of the advance to the Russian company, along with interest and fees by the deadline of June 13.

"The arbitration ruling was issued on June 12th, to take effect immediately, but was ignored by Haas," the spokesman continued. "Haas has had over two months to comply with the ruling, and, as was reported previously, Uralkali reached out to Haas’ representatives about different payment options as well as where to send the race car, without ever receiving a substantive response."

"There have never been any sanctions preventing Haas from fulfilling its obligations. Nevertheless, they have gone unfulfilled," he added.

"We are delighted to hear that, following last night’s visit from the Dutch authorities, Haas has finally acknowledged the arbitration ruling," the company’s spokesperson said. "Uralkali wants nothing more than to receive what it was rightfully awarded during a fair legal process and hopes that Haas will move quickly to rectify the situation so that all sides can move on."