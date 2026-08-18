Trump threatens Oman over planned deal with Iran on Strait of Hormuz — AP

NEW YORK, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump threatened Oman because he is angry about the fact that the sultanate is close to reaching an agreement with Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Associated Press reported citing sources.

According to the agency, Trump is under growing pressure regarding the situation in Iran because of his promises to promptly win the conflict, weaken Tehran, and conclude a more favorable nuclear deal. At the same time, Iran is using control over the strait as a bargaining chip, Associated Press wrote.

Earlier, Trump expressed his frustration over Oman’s actions, threatening to bomb the sultanate if it "gets in the way" of resolving the conflict between the United States and Iran.