A Just Russia leader says London's provision of drones to Kiev spells participation in war

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Britain's provision of unmanned aerial vehicles to the Ukrainian armed forces for attacks on Russia constitutes London's direct participation in the war, Sergey Mironov, chairman of the A Just Russia party, has told TASS.

"Providing Ukraine with the means to attack oil refineries in Russia should be considered London's direct participation in the war," Mironov said.

Earlier, The Sunday Times, citing sources in the Ukrainian military, reported that British UAVs had been used by Kiev for the first time to carry out strikes deep into Russian territory.