Employees of Urenco that enriches uranium for Ukraine have voted to strike

LONDON, August 19. /TASS/. Employees of a facility belonging to the British company Urenco, which is set to supply enriched uranium to Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, have gone on strike over a pay dispute.

"More than 200 Urenco workers who are employed in enriching uranium at the company’s Capenhurst site in Cheshire have voted for strike action over pay, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today," according to a statement from Unite, the trade union representing the company’s employees.

Despite record orders of 27.3 bln euros, EBITDA of 221.8 mln euros, and 12.9 mln euros in net income, Urenco has proposed a salary increase of only 4.1%, which has been "rejected by the workers," the statement said. The decision on when the strike will take place will be made later, Unite added.

In June, the British government announced it would supply enriched uranium for Ukraine’s nuclear power plants in a deal worth 210 mln pound sterling ($280 mln). This involves the continuation of a contract signed two years ago. In 2023, Urenco entered into an agreement with Energoatom to supply enriched uranium to Ukraine through 2035.