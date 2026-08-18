Russia's Andreeva advances at WTA Cincinnati Open in US

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. Russia's Mirra Andreeva advanced to the fourth round of the 2026 WTA Cincinnati Open in the United States on Tuesday, defeating Janice Tjen from Indonesia.

In a match that lasted for 1 hour and 42 minutes, the 5th-seeded Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, took Tien (32nd) down 6-1; 7-6 (7-5).

In the next round, the Russian tennis star will face the winner of the encounter between Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk (10th-seed) and unseeded Sloane Stephens of the United States.

Andreeva, 19, won the French Open in June and is a six-time WTA title holder overall. She is currently 6th in the WTA Rankings. In 2023, Andreeva was named WTA rookie of the year. At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

The WTA Cincinnati Masters 2026 Open tennis 1,000 class-rated tournament played on outdoor hard courts in the city of Cincinnati, in the US state of Ohio, on August 13-23. The event offers $7.4 million in prize money. The tournament’s reigning champion is Iga Swiatek from Poland. Three Russians have previously won this tournament - Vera Zvonareva (2006), Anna Chakvetadze (2007), Nadezhda Petrova (2008) and Maria Sharapova (2011).

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.