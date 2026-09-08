Russia’s new radar system integrates AI capable of identifying all types of aerial targets

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Alfa Experimental Design Bureau (OKB Alfa) has integrated artificial intelligence technology into its latest radar station, the ALFA Sverkhdalnost (ALFA Ultra-Long Range), which can identify all types of flying targets, the bureau’s chief technical specialist told TASS in an interview.

"This radar station is equipped with AI that can distinguish whether a drone is flying, rather than a civilian aircraft or a bird. All types of aircraft have already been programmed into the AI’s memory, and during operation, the system automatically recognizes the flying object. It first detects the target as a small dot, then zooms in as much as possible with the thermal imager and begins to examine the target in greater detail," he said.

According to the company representative, the ALFA Sverkhdalnost can simultaneously track up to 20 targets flying at speeds ranging from 10 to 270 m/s.