Russian air defenses down 12 smart bombs, 713 Ukrainian drones over past day

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, a rocket from a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 713 fixed-wing drones of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down 12 enemy guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket, and 713 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

Ukraine loses nearly 1,285 troops in special op zone over past 24 hours

Ukraine has lost approximately 1,285 troops in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to its statement, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated up over 190 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out over 190 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 380, the battlegroup East destroyed up to 300 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out over 45.

Russian forces strike Ukraine’s UAV production facility in Belaya Tserkov

Russian forces have struck the Warbirds of Ukraine facility in Belaya Tserkov, manufacturing TRX drones with a range of 450 km, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result, the following targets in the Kiev Region were struck: an industrial facility (Warbirds of Ukraine LLC) in Belaya Tserkov, which manufactured unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes. At this facility, the company [Warbirds of Ukraine] was developing and testing TRX UAVs with a striking range of 450 km," the statement reads.

Russian forces strike encircled Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region

The Russian Armed Forces have struck encircled Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Inside the ‘cauldron, ’ enemy units were defeated in the area of the settlements of Malaya Volchya, Varvarovka, Buzovo, and Nefedovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup North continues to encircle Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region

Russia’s battlegroup North is expanding the outer ring of encirclement around Ukrainian troops, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The battlegroup North continues to expand the outer ring of encirclement around enemy formations in the Kharkov Region," the statement said.

Russian forces take control of Dolgenkoye, Berezniki in the Kharkov region

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have established control over the settlements of Dolgenkoye and Berezniki in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Control has been established over the settlement of Dolgenkoye in the Kharkov region. The inner ring [in the Kharkov region] continues to narrow, and the settlement of Berezniki in the Kharkov region has come under the control of Russian troops," the ministry stated.

Russian Armed Forces strike Khimtransagro logistics center in Kiev Region

The Russian Armed Forces have struck the Khimtransagro logistics center in the Kiev Region overnight, which was being used for military logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result, the following targets were hit: the Khimtransagro logistics center in the Shkarovka settlement, Kiev Region, which was used for the delivery and distribution of military cargo, including components for unmanned aerial vehicles of various types," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike missile plant in Kiev that produced UAV components

Russian forces struck a Kiev-based missile assembly and component plant overnight that was manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) components, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In the city of Kiev, a missile assembly and component plant (Kiev Radio Plant JSC, Trimen-Ukraine LLC), which manufactured components for reconnaissance and strike UAVs, including long-range ones, used to strike civilian targets on Russian territory, was hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Shark, Hornet drone assembly sites in Kiev

Russian forces have struck assembly sites of the Ukrainian armed forces’ Shark and Hornet reconnaissance and strike drones in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"An industrial enterprise (Element UA LLC), manufacturing and storing components for Hornet-type medium-range strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs), a retail and warehouse complex belonging to the Ukrspetsystems company, on the premises of which Shark fixed-wing reconnaissance UAVs and medium-range strike UAVs were assembled and stored, were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian Vasilkov airbase, fuel, lubricants depot in Borispol

Russian forces have struck Ukraine’s Vasilkov airbase, a fuel and lubricants depot in Borispol, and the electronic intelligence center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Markhalevka, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. According to the ministry, the strikes were carried out overnight.

"In addition, in the Kiev region, the Ukrainian armed forces’ Vasilkov airbase, a fuel and lubricants depot in Borispol, and the SBU’s electronic intelligence center in the Markhalevka settlement were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Smart Ammunition logistics center

The Russian military has struck a major logistics center of the Smart Ammunition company in Belaya Tserkov, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result, <…> the R-Plast logistics center in Belaya Tserkov, which manufactured and stored ammunition for medium-and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, was hit. It was a major logistics center of the Smart Ammunition company," the ministry stated.

At least 384 Ukrainian UAVs downed over Russian regions overnight

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 384 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions and the Black Sea over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past night, from 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [5 p.m. GMT] on September 7 to 8:00 a.m. [5 a.m. GMT] Moscow time on September 8, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 384 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Tambov, Oryol, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Moscow and Krasnodar regions, the Republic of Crimea, and over the Black Sea," the ministry said.