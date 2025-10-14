Duty-free sales in Hainan reach $132.5 mln during Golden Week holiday

HAIKOU /China/, October 14. /TASS/. Total sales of goods in duty-free shops in the southern Chinese province of Hainan during the Golden Week holiday marking the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival amounted to 944 million yuan (about $132.5 million), which is a 13.6% year-on-year increase, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing data from the Haikou customs.

On October 1-8, approximately 122,900 people made purchases in duty-free shops. The average expenditure per customer was 7,600 yuan ($1,070), which is 10% higher than last year's figure for the same period.

On October 5 alone, sales at the CDF duty-free store in the resort city of Sanya exceeded 120 million yuan ($16.9 million). In 2025, international brands such as Coach and Estee Lauder opened their first stores and flagship outlets in this shopping center. Throughout the holiday period, the China Duty Free Group held an event called “Explore the World, Rejoice with CDF.” Shoppers had access to 45 categories of duty-free goods from over 800 international brands.

During the Golden Week holiday, shoppers at the CDF complex in Sanya could enter a prize drawing when they spent a certain amount. The duty-free shop at Sanya Phoenix International Airport also offered gifts.

In April 2011, the Hainan authorities launched a pilot program to create a developed duty-free network. Duty-free shops are located in the provincial capital of Haikou, the resort town of Sanya, and the coastal towns of Boao and Wanning in Hainan. In total, there are 12 such outlets in the province.