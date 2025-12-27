Putin thanks Russian emergencies ministry personnel working in special operation zone

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his words of gratitude to staffers of the Russian emergencies ministry, who are working in the zone of the special military operation in a video address on Rescue Workers’ Day.

"I would like to also ask you to convey my sincere gratitude to those employees who are carrying out the most complex and demanding tasks in the conditions of the special military operation, as well as in liberated and border territories. Under fire, you restore critical infrastructure, deliver humanitarian assistance to civilians, and clear areas of explosive hazards," Putin said. "We are proud of your courage and your readiness to risk your own lives for the sake of others. The people of Russia will never forget the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations - our comrades, true heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty."

In his words, their examples of professionalism and selfless service are shaping the next generation of rescuers, who will prove worthy of this high and honorable calling. He also highlighted the work of the medical professionals and counsellors serving within the Ministry.

"Happy Rescue Worker’s Day to you, dear friends. And, of course, a Happy New Year. I wish you and your families good health, strength, and continued success," Putin concluded.