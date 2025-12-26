Energy System of East sets absolute power consumption record

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The United Energy System of the East set a new absolute historical record of electric power consumption this year, the System Operator company said.

"Power consumption totaled 8,295 MW," the company said. "This is 402 MW above the previous record-high figure reached in the energy association on January 13, 2025," the System Operator added.

The Khabarovsk Region also saw record-high power consumption. It totaled 1,944 MW, which is 143 MW above the prior record set on January 24, 2025.

The low air temperature was one of main drivers of power consumption growth, the System Operator noted.