Return to Black Sea Grain Initiative unacceptable, unrealistic — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative is completely unacceptable and unrealistic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the online project "Sama Menshova."

"They are trying to revive it now. This is completely unacceptable and completely unrealistic," the minister said.

"The Ukrainians constantly abused it, as they periodically transported weapons on civilian vessels," the Russian foreign minister noted. "And as for what was promised to us under this initiative--unimpeded access to global markets--Europe blocked it, that is why we walked away from that arrangement."

"Officials are starting to say they won't survive the winter and that something must be done. They proposed--and persuaded the Turks to support — a Russian-Ukrainian moratorium in the Black Sea on strikes against vessels transporting civilian goods. However, it is impossible to monitor," the minister pointed out. "This was already the case three years ago with the Black Sea initiative, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed adopting, and we did adopt it."