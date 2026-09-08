IN BRIEF: Injured in Saratov, 384 UAVs, aftermath of attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 384 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions and the Black Sea over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Ten people, including three children, were injured in a drone attack on Saratov.

TASS has compiled the main information on the aftermath.

Scale

- From 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on September 7 to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 8, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 384 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Tambov, Oryol, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Moscow and Krasnodar regions, the Republic of Crimea, and over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- About 100 drones were downed overnight in the Sholokhovsky, Kasharsky, Tarasovsky, Myasnikovsky, Kamensky, Millerovsky, Kuibyshevsky, Chertkovsky, Azovsky and Morozovsky districts of the Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Max channel.

- Air defense forces shot down 18 Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh region overnight, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his Max channel.

- Air defense forces shot down six Ukrainian drones over the Tambov region overnight, Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov reported on his Max channel.

- Air defense forces shot down 13 UAVs overnight over the Oryol region, with no damage or casualties, Governor Andrey Klychkov reported.

- Air defense forces shot down three Ukrainian drones overnight over the Kaluga region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on his Max channel.

- He specified that the UAVs were destroyed over the territories of the Kirovsky and Yukhnovsky municipal districts, as well as on the outskirts of Kaluga.

Aftermath

- Ten people, including three children, were injured in a drone attack on Saratov, Governor Roman Busargin reported on his Max channel.

- Six people were hospitalized; there is no threat to their lives.

- Busargin instructed the regional Health Ministry to keep treatment issues under close control.

- As a result of the attack, damage to several houses in Saratov was recorded, with relevant services working on site to deal with the consequences and further assess the extent of the damage.

- The governor instructed the city administration to organize the work of an operational headquarters where residents of the affected houses can seek assistance.

- A temporary accommodation center was also opened for residents.

- By order of Saratov Region Prosecutor Roman Panteleev, the prosecutor's office organized monitoring of compliance with citizens' rights, including the timely provision of necessary assistance to the injured.

- The prosecutor's office press service emphasized that interaction with government authorities, law enforcement and other authorized agencies has been established.

- In the Chertkovsky district of the Rostov region, a dry grass fire broke out as a result of UAV debris falling to the ground, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Max channel.

- The fire was extinguished, with no casualties.