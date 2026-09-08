Russia to do everything possible for BRICS’ development — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Russia is doing everything it can to expand cooperation within BRICS, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing for the Indian press prior to the BRICS summit.

"Russia is doing everything possible for the future development of BRICS cooperation in three main areas of interaction: security, economy and finance, and humanitarian cooperation," he said, adding that Moscow has its own initiatives that are promoted within the association.

Specifically, Russia welcomes the idea of inviting new countries to cooperate with BRICS, Peskov added.

In Rio de Janeiro, the Russian delegation initiated consultations at the expert level regarding United Nations reform and the improvement of the operation of key international institutions. Peskov also noted the joint efforts of the parliaments of BRICS member states. "The committees of our parliaments are building an increasingly trusting dialogue each year," he said.

Security cooperation includes combating drug trafficking, counter-terrorism measures, and the security of technological systems. "As for cooperation in outer space, we collaborate with India on a bilateral basis," Peskov said, adding that space-related cooperation is developing separately within the BRICS framework.