BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. That there is no significant progress in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine is entirely Kiev’s fault, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rodion Miroshnik, told the media at the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing.

"We would probably like to see more progress and, perhaps, greater mutual understanding. But, as a rule, the settlement process cannot be completed through the humanitarian track alone," he noted.

"That is, there is a political component, in which, unfortunately, there is simply no progress in direct interaction between Ukraine and Russia. This is entirely the fault of the Ukrainian side," he concluded.