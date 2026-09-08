Ukrainian strikes kill 46 civilians, injure 266 in Russia over past week — diplomat

LUGANSK, September 8. /TASS/. Over 260 residents of Russian regions were wounded by the Ukrainian armed forces’ attacks last week, while 46 civilians were killed, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik stated.

"A total of 312 civilians were affected [over the past week]: 266 citizens were wounded, including 13 children; 46 people were killed, including two children. <…> The highest number of civilian casualties resulting from Ukrainian attacks was recorded in the Belgorod Region, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

Miroshnik specified that attacks by Ukrainian drones were the main cause of deaths and injuries, accounting for 99% of the total.

Miroshnik told TASS that Ukrainian troops continued to remotely lay mines in Russian regions throughout the week. "For example, in Gorlovka, DPR, a man born in 1990 was injured when an unexploded cluster submunition detonated. In Lisichansk, LPR, a 29-year-old tractor driver was killed when a mine detonated. In the LPR’s Krasnodon municipal district, there were several incidents involving the detonation of explosive devices. As a result of the explosions, a 14-year-old teenager was killed, and a 13-year-old schoolboy was injured. "In the Oktyabrsky settlement in the Belgorod Region, a man was killed when his car ran over an explosive device," he added.

In total, according to the diplomat, over the past seven days, Kiev has fired 6,600 various types of munitions into the territory of Russian regions.