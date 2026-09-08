MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The reason why the West has been urgently calling for a Ukraine ceasefire is because the Russian side's attacks on Ukraine in response to the Kiev regime’s terrorism have done serious damage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told The Big Game TV show on Channel One.

Moscow has been responding fiercely to Kiev's attacks on Russian territory for some time now, the top Russian diplomat explained. "This also explains the urgency with which the West is calling for a ceasefire at this stage," he noted.