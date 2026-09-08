MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on accusations against Russia voiced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Tokyo’s request to dismantle a new monument in Khabarovsk commemorating the Soviet victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II, and Moscow’s readiness for talks with Kiev at a news briefing on Tuesday.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Russian presidential spokesman.

On president’s agenda for today

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an international phone conversation later on Tuesday.

- The Kremlin will reveal who Putin will talk to over the phone with "in due time."

On Merz’s accusations against Russia

- The attempts by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to blame everything on Russia harm Germany itself, Peskov argued as he described the German leader’s behavior as irrational and something that is hard to explain: "We can see this from the decline in the competitiveness of the German economy and the falling standard of living in Germany."

- He criticized attempts to blame Russia for everything as an expression of Russophobia that could turn into "a persecution mania."

- Russia has never sought to sever ties with Germany, Peskov argued: "Thank God, it has not evidently occurred to anyone. We have never favored the idea of severing ties."

- He refused to predict how far the German leadership may go in its intentions.

On Ukraine settlement

- The Kremlin spokesman refused to comment on press reports alleging that Moscow has expressed readiness to negotiate with Kiev but only after the parliamentary vote later this month: "I have nothing to add to what I have said regarding these contacts."

- Russia has long been saying that the situation for the Kiev regime is deteriorating with each passing day, the Kremlin spokesman said: "Don’t forget that we have long been saying that every passing day worsens the situation for the Kiev regime."

- Meanwhile, Europe’s participation in negotiations on Ukraine may complicate the process, Peskov warned: "This would rather complicate the negotiation process. Unlike the Americans, the Europeans are actually doing everything they can to prevent this war from ending."

- The Kremlin refused to comment on Ukrainian legislators’ remarks regarding the latest peace proposals put forward by the United States: "We would prefer not to comment on everything that involves the efforts of the US negotiators, everything should happen silently."

About relations with Norway

- Regarding Moscow’s readiness for dialogue with Norway which has announced intentions to hold consultations with Russia on maritime security later this year, Russia has never advocated curtailing bilateral relations with Oslo: "We have never been in favor of curtailing bilateral relations [with Norway], so I have no doubt that our diplomats will respond to this."

- "Russia is open to dialogue, Russia is open to any consultations," Peskov added.

On Japan’s actions

- As for Tokyo’s request to dismantle the WWII monument in Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East, Russia remembers the Japanese militarism and the victory over it, the Kremlin spokesman assured reporters: "It is difficult to say what they have forgotten and what they remember in Tokyo, but at least we have not forgotten. We have not forgotten Japanese militarism and the victory we achieved over it."

- Russia noted with astonishment that during mourning events commemorating the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, no one in Japan’s leadership mentioned the US role, Peskov said: "We note with astonishment, for instance, that whenever mourning events commemorating the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki take place, no one in the Japanese leadership mentions the United States of America - the only country to have used nuclear weapons."