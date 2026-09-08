Defense industry facilities, logistics centers in Kiev region: targets of Russian strikes

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian troops carried out a massive strike overnight on military targets in Ukraine, hitting defense industry facilities, military cargo distribution centers in Kiev and the region, facilities in the port of Chornomorsk, and a tanker with fuel and lubricants, the Defense Ministry has reported.

TASS has compiled the main information on the outcome of the strikes.

Defense Ministry statement

- Overnight, Russian forces launched precision strikes against military targets in Kiev and the Kiev region, Odessa and the Odessa region, as well as a maritime vessel in the port of Chornomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Struck targets

- As a result, Ukraine's defense industry facilities involved in the production and storage of UAVs and cruise missiles, transport and logistics and distribution centers for military cargo in the city of Kiev and the Kiev region, as well as facilities in the port of Chornomorsk in the Odessa region used for unloading military cargo, were struck.

- In addition, a tanker vessel with fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian military was targeted.

- Russian forces struck the Kiev-based Reinforced Concrete Structure Plant No. 1 in Kiev, which produced warheads for Flamingo cruise missiles and Fire Point drones.

- Also in Kiev, an industrial enterprise (Element UA LLC) manufacturing and storing components for Hornet-type medium-range strike UAVs was struck.

- In addition, a retail and warehouse complex belonging to the Ukrspetsystems company, on the premises of which Shark fixed-wing reconnaissance UAVs and medium-range strike UAVs were assembled and stored, was hit.

- Also, in the city of Kiev, a missile assembly and component plant (Kiev Radio Plant JSC, Trimen-Ukraine LLC), which manufactured components for reconnaissance and strike UAVs, including long-range ones used to strike civilian targets on Russian territory, was hit.

- Russian forces have struck the Khimtransagro logistics center in the Shkarovka settlement, Kiev region, which was used for the delivery and distribution of military cargo, including components for UAVs of various types.

Russian forces have also hit Ukraine's Vasilkov airbase, a fuel and lubricants depot in Borispol, and the electronic intelligence center of the Security Service of Ukraine in Markhalevka.

- The Russian military has targeted a major logistics center of the Smart Ammunition company in Belaya Tserkov, which manufactured and stored medium-and long-range UAV ammunition.

- Russian forces have struck the Warbirds of Ukraine facility in Belaya Tserkov, manufacturing TRX drones with a range of 450 km.

- Also in the Odessa region, the Dniester substation, which ensures the functioning of Ukraine's ports, was struck.

- In addition, in Odessa, an assembly workshop and a UAV storage warehouse were hit.

Situation in Ukraine

- Ukrainian media throughout the night and morning reported explosions in Kiev, Odessa, Chernigov and Dnepropetrovsk.

- Warehouse facilities in the Goloseevsky, Darnitsky and Podolsky districts of Kiev caught fire after explosions that occurred overnight, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaly Klitschko reported.

- He did not provide additional details.

- Power outages were recorded in Kiev, Vinnytsia, Kiev and Sumy regions of Ukraine due to damage to energy facilities, the Ukrenergo company reported on its Telegram channel.

- The number of customers without power is not specified.