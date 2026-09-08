US itself undermining confidence in dollar — Peskov

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. The United States itself is undermining confidence in the dollar as a reserve currency, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a video call with Indian journalists ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the US had previously decided to deprive Russia of the ability to use the dollar as a reserve currency, forcing Russia to switch to national currencies in settlements with other countries.

"I would say that it’s rather America that is against the dollar as a reserve currency. Because if you want to ensure that your money continues to be a reserve currency, you would never take a step like the one I mentioned. America is ruining trust in the US dollar, and the more trust is ruined, the more trust goes in favor of national currencies. This is the process, and this is the nature of the process," he said.

He stressed that all countries do what is more beneficial for them. If using national currencies is more advantageous, they will conduct more and more payments in national currencies. "It’s not a process that is aimed against any country. So, make the US dollar profitable for everyone, make the US dollar more profitable than national currencies, and everyone will use the US dollar. But now the process is the opposite, and it's not because of us," he concluded.