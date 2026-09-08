Results of US envoys’ visits and EU speculations: Putin-Trump phone call

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States held a phone call on Tuesday.

The phone call lasted for exactly one hour and was constructive and candid, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said, adding that it focused on issues of the Ukrainian settlement. The leaders exchanged views on the results of the visits to Moscow and Kiev by US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Putin indicated that speculations about a "Russian threat" are merely a cover for Europe to increase its support for Kiev and its own military spending.

TASS has summed up key topics of the conversation.

Details of the call

The Putin-Trump phone call lasted for exactly one hour, Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin aide, the call was held "on a positive note" and was "constructive and very candid."

The presidents exchanged views on the visits to Moscow and Kiev by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "in the spirit of mutual respect and professionalism characteristic of the leaders."

The results of the US negotiators’ visits "were assessed positively," Ushakov said.

According to him, the call "focused on issues of the Ukrainian settlement."

Trump said that he "is keen to achieve a breakthrough" in resolving the Ukraine conflict during his presidency, the Kremlin aide said.

Putin "positively assessed the mediation efforts by the US side, and personally Donald Trump, to find a way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine."

Putin gave US President Donald Trump an "objective and thorough" analysis of the special military operation, Ushakov stated.

In his words, Putin told Trump that Russia has absolutely no aggressive plans toward Europe.

The Russian leader lauded Melania Trump’s efforts toward the reunification of Russian and Ukrainian children with their families, he noted.

According to Ushakov, Putin shared his opinion on what the American side could realistically do to quickly end military operations in Ukraine.

The Russian leader stated that speculations about "a 'Russian threat' serve as a cover for Europeans to increase their support for Ukraine and their own military spending."

During the call with Putin, Trump "clearly conveyed the idea that the conflict should preferably be ended as soon as possible," he added.

The US leader also said that ending the conflict in Ukraine "would immediately open up impressive and far-reaching prospects for relations between the US and Russia to be fully restored," Ushakov said.

In his words, Trump also told Putin that the restoration of trade ties between Russia and Ukraine promise "enormous benefits for both nations."

Putin and Trump agreed to stay in touch and phone each other as needed, Ushakov noted.

The presidents agreed to continue working to resolve humanitarian issues, including exchanges of detainees and convicted individuals, the Kremlin aide added.

Contacts between the leaders

This was Putin’s 15th phone calla with Trump since the latter took office early in 2025, according to the TASS calculations.

Their previous call took place on July 4.

Back then, Putin congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of America.

The two presidents held four phone calls in 2026: on March 9, on April 29, on June 14, and on July 4.

This was their fifth call in 2026.

The two leaders held ten phone calls in 2025.