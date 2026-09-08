Russian diplomat blasts IAEA chief for refusing to admit it's Kiev that attacks ZNPP

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has stubbornly refused to admit that the Kiev regime is to responsible for the reckless attacks on facilities of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on Tuesday.

"IAEA chief Grossi has continued to <…> shy away from directly acknowledging the guilt of the Kiev regime in the reckless attacks on ZNPP infrastructure facilities, the killings of this plant’s employees, the psychological pressure being put on their families and friends, attacks targeting power supply to the plant and other crimes," the Russian diplomat said, commenting on the latest report spearheaded by Grossi on nuclear safety, physical security and safeguards in Ukraine.