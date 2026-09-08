Putin gave Trump objective analysis of special military operation — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. During a telephone conversation Russian President Vladimir Putin gave US President Donald Trump an objective and thorough analysis of the special military operation, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has told the media.

"An objective and thorough analysis was presented of what is currently happening during the special military operation and, in general, our view of the prospects for progress on the battlefield and the achievement of the goals and objectives set for the special military operation," he said.