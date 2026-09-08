Lavrov recalls Putin’s words that if Europe attacks Russia, the war will be 'short'

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for remembering Russian leader Vladimir Putin's words that if Europe attacks Russia, the war will be "completely different and very short."

"Russian President Vladimir Putin said, and he repeated it several times: 'We are not planning to attack anyone. This is stupidity, idiocy. It represents a complete lack of statecraft. But if these conversations signify your preparations for attack, then I assure you, the war will be completely different and very short'. I would advise everyone to remember these words," Lavrov remarked on the Great (Big) Game program on TV Channel One.