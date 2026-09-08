Kremlin slams attempts to preserve unipolar world as 'very dangerous'

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Attempts to preserve a unipolar system in the world are very dangerous, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian reporters ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

"Unipolar system is actually collapsing, it is losing losing its competitiveness, and then at the same time, the unipolar system is trying to regain power, taking sometimes very harsh steps, injuring the global system, the global economy, the global environment and politics, the global system of international law. So this is very dangerous process," he noted.

At the same time, the spokesman pointed out that the global majority, represented by BRICS, is striving for a different world order. "BRICS is willing [to see a] different composition, where every country is equal to another, where every country has a right to a say, where every country has the right to fair competition and trade, where every country is secured from any illegal sanctions or illegal pressure, where every country can secure its national interests without without experiencing somebody's pressure and demands to do otherwise," Peskov explained.

According to him, in this context, Russia views India, the world’s most populous country and the world’s largest democracy, as "a very, very important important player in the global majority."

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that India has put significant effort into its BRICS chairmanship. "India invested a lot in its presidency in BRICS, and actually the ideology and the nature of BRICS is very much corresponding with the ideology of multipolar world because cooperation in BRICS is based on mutual trust, mutual respect, mutual benefits in trade. And then these ideals that are being shared by all the member states and BRICS, so they are a very good basis for a multipolar world," Peskov stressed.

He also noted that Moscow highly values New Delhi's significant contributions to various BRICS processes. "As far as we can understand, India will continue this policy, and, of course, having India as a very good partner, as a strategic partner, we hope that we will stay together with India and other BRICS countries in all these processes," the spokesman concluded.