Trump’s understanding of conflict’s root causes allows for useful contacts — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. From the very beginning, the administration of US President Donald Trump has demonstrated an ability to see the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, which allows for mutually beneficial talks with the US leader's envoys, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference.

"From the very beginning, the Trump administration has displayed both the wish and the ability to see the root causes of the conflict, and this is precisely what allows us to expect that conversations, negotiations, and contacts with the relevant envoys will be beneficial for both sides," Lavrov emphasized.