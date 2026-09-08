Lavrov defends Putin’s warning to potential aggressors

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't mince words when he warned that any potential aggressor will get "hit in the teeth," Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, told The Big Game TV show on Channel One.

Last week, Putin said that if someone tries to "devour" Russia, they can expect to "get hit in the teeth."

"Of course, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that. And that was not a figure of speech but a clear position," Lavrov said, responding to a question about growing aggression against Russia in the context of the recent seizure of the vessel Professor Molchanov by Norway.