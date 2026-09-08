Putin assures Trump of Russia harboring no aggressive plans toward Europe — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump in a phone call on Tuesday that Russia has absolutely no aggressive plans toward Europe, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov reported.

"Given the speculations alleging that Russia harbors hostile intentions against the European statehood, it was emphasized that we have absolutely no aggressive plans toward Europe," Ushakov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin aide, Putin also said in the phone call that the chatter about the alleged Russian threat serves as a pretext for the Europeans to increase their support to Ukraine, as well as their own defense spending.