Kremlin says anti-Russian sanctions secondary to Ukrainian settlement

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Russia considers Western sanctions unacceptable and intends to discuss this issue as part of settling the Ukrainian crisis, but the settlement itself is of paramount importance to Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Indian reporters ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

"[The] issue of sanctions is on the agenda. It is not in the front row because the settlement itself is the issue number one, but it's an untakable part of of the whole agenda of the peaceful settlement around Ukraine," he noted.

"Of course, we do not accept, and we consider it to be definitely illegal in terms of international law, any attempts to introduce limitations on international trade and to threaten other countries' third parties for doing trade with others," Peskov said.

"[We] consider [it] illegal, unfair, and unacceptable," the spokesman emphasized.