BERLIN, August 18. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’ approval rating continues to fall, with only 13% of the country’s citizens being satisfied with his performance, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Forsa pollster for the RTL and NTV television channels.

As many as 85% of respondents said they are dissatisfied with Merz’s work, the worst ever figure in the history of Forsa polls. The lowest rating recorded for his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, was 76%.

There have been practically no changes in the party rankings compared to the previous week. Alternative for Germany leads the rankings with 28%, followed by the conservative CDU/CSU bloc with 21%. Only 12% of those polled said they will support the Social Democratic Party of Germany. The Left Party could currently receive the same percentage of votes. Sixteen percent of respondents are willing to vote for the Greens. Other parties would not clear the 5% threshold

The poll was conducted on August 11 through 17 and involved 2,504 respondents.