IN BRIEF: Remains of Holy Right-Believing Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy discovered

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The remains of the Holy Right-Believing Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy have been discovered during restoration works in the Kremlin’s Cathedral of the Archangel.

A combined study has proven their authenticity. Their fragments will be placed for worship in churches of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Below are key facts about the discovery.

Discovery of remains

- Restoration efforts were carried out in July 2026 to fix the subsidence of floor slabs that threatened to destroy tomb monuments.

- In order to facilitate the removal of the floor slabs, brick tomb monuments of a crypt near the southern wall of the cathedral were dismantled.

- The restoration effort led to the discovery of three solid white-stone sarcophagi.

- They were identified as belonging to Holy Right-Believing Grand Prince Dmitry Ivanovich Donskoy, Grand Prince Ivan II Ivanovich the Fair, and Prince Dmitry Ivanovich Zhilka of Uglich.

Authenticity of remains and their state

- A combination of historical data, of the burial site’s archaeological context and the results of an anthropological study have confirmed the authenticity of the remains, a source in the Russian Orthodox Church has told TASS.

- The remains were intact in the sarcophagus apart from the left heel bone.

- The bones show no signs of postmortem damage and are well preserved.

Worship of believers

- With the blessing of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, parts of the remains will be placed in different Russian Orthodox churches, the source told TASS.

Condition of sarcophagus

- The lid of the sarcophagus was damaged, the Russian Orthodox Church source has told TASS.

- During the visual inspection, specialists discovered two transverse cracks in the lid, and its middle section was at risk of collapsing inside the sarcophagus, which would have resulted in damage or destruction of the holy remains.

- Museum curators received the blessing of Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill to carry out emergency stabilization and restoration works.

- Information about the position of the sarcophagi came as news to curators of the Moscow Kremlin Museums, the source said.

- Based on the available data about the burial sites, engineers had to place Dmitry Donskoy’s sarcophagus under that of Ivan the Fair in order to free up space for utility lines.

- In the 1860s, the sarcophagi of Dmitry Donskoy and Ivan Krasny had to be raised to the floor level, above their burial pits.

Prayer service near the remains

- Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill led a prayer service near the uncovered remains, a TASS correspondent reported.

- He was assisted by Metropolitan Grigory of Voskresensk and the Bishop of Ramenskoye.