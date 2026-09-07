Russian government approves Far East development strategy with outlook to 2036

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved a socio-economic development strategy for the Far East through 2030, with an outlook extending to 2036, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced during a meeting with his deputies.

"We are now moving to the next stage – implementing the updated development strategy for these territories over the coming decade – and the government has approved this strategy. The primary goal is to continue transforming the Far Eastern Federal District into a competitive, livable macro-region featuring a high-tech, diversified economy and modern infrastructure," Mishustin said.

Establishing the Far East as a key player in Russia's cooperation with Asia-Pacific nations entails launching a new investment and technology cycle. This will be driven not only by increased mineral extraction and processing, but also by deep processing and technological innovation. Furthermore, the premier emphasized the critical importance of strengthening cooperation with friendly nations.

"Overall, the entire socio-economic development strategy for the Far East aims to create better conditions for the macro-region's residents, enhance transport connectivity and infrastructure, improve cities and settlements, and increase access to quality healthcare, culture, sports, education, and science," he added.

The strategy also includes measures to provide citizens with modern housing. "The President emphasized the need to create conditions to attract both Russian specialists and foreign scientists and engineers to the research centers and universities of the Far East. Colleagues, to achieve this, we need to consider developing a relevant program," Mishustin concluded.