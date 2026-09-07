BRICS focused on integrating new members, partner countries following major expansion

NEW DELHI, September 7. /TASS/. BRICS nations are currently focused on consolidating and integrating new members and partner countries into the group’s activities following its significant expansion over the past two years, a source in the Indian government said when asked about the prospects of new countries joining the group.

"BRICS has undergone significant expansion over the past two years as the number of members grew from five to eleven, and ten partner countries were added. Partner countries participated in the summit for the first time last year," he said.

"All are working now to consolidate and strengthen the association, with the aim of engaging new members and partner countries in BRICS processes. Cooperation spans 35 areas at the level of ministers and heads of agencies, which is a truly extensive and meticulously developed cooperation program. It requires active participation and significant effort," the official said.

"Regarding further expansion, there are agreed procedures and mechanisms for admitting new members and partners to BRICS, with any future discussions on the matter to continue to be based on the consensus of all members of the group. This is the position on the future expansion of BRICS," he added prior to the association’s upcoming summit scheduled for September 12-13.

BRICS was established in 2006, while South Africa joined its original members (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) in 2011. Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia joined the group on January 1, 2024, followed by Indonesia on January 6, 2025. Moreover, since the beginning of last year, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan officially attained the status of its partners, with Nigeria having joined on January 17 and Vietnam on June 14.