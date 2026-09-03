Netanyahu says Israel’s top priority is to topple Iranian regime

TEL AVIV, September 3. /TASS/. Israel’s foreign policy priority is to change the regime in Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"I am convinced of our ability to remove this threat once and for all; meaning, to topple this regime (Tehran authorities - TASS). This is the central mission still before us, but it is close. It is not impossible. It is within reach," his office quoted him as saying at a meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, and senior army officials on the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year to be celebrated this year on September 11-13.

According to the Israeli prime minister, Iran is today "weaker than ever before" and is "fighting for its life." "I say to our enemies, ‘do not mess with us. If you have learned anything, do not mess with us. We have the power, the determination, and the internal unity to overcome you, and that is what I wish for the people of Israel in the coming year, in the coming years," he said.