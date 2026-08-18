Turkey blasts Netanyahu’s regional policy again

ANKARA, August 18. /TASS/. Spokesman for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party Omer Celik has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of destabilizing the Middle East and undermining the situation in Syria, and called on the international community to oppose it.

"The activities of Netanyahu’s genocide network will bring nothing but greater chaos and mass killings to the region. The genocide in Gaza, the actions aimed at turning the West Bank into the Gaza Strip, the attacks on the Iranian people, the occupation of part of Lebanon, and the persecution of Syria – all of this is part of one fanatical program," Celik wrote on X.

"Every time the Syrian government takes steps to ensure the country’s internal integrity, Israel immediately strikes" at the sense of unity among the Syrian people.

Celik added that Netanyahu "is also attacking Turkish President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] because of pressure from domestic Israeli politics. The reason for this is that our president takes the most decisive stance against this network of killers. The voice of our president, on behalf of all humanity, condemns this network of genocide. It is extremely important that the day comes when this network is held accountable before the law. The entire international community must unanimously stand up to Netanyahu in the name of its own dignity," Celik said.