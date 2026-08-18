Russia’s reinstatement not on agenda of next month's IBU Congress session

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Congress of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) will not consider the issue of reinstating Russian athletes at its session in September, the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision in July to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments.

"The issue of admitting Russian biathletes will not be considered at the Congress, which opens in a month in Berchtesgaden, Germany," the statement reads. "Ahead of the Congress, the RBU turned to the IBU Executive Committee asking to include on the Congress agenda issues related to the return of our athletes to international competitions and the full-fledged reinstatement of the RBU’s membership status."

However, just like two years ago, these issues are not on the agenda of the Congress session.

On December 10, 2025, the RBU filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland demanding that the suspension of Russian athletes, which had been in effect since spring 2022, be lifted.

Last month, IBU President Olle Dahlin announced to TASS that the International Biathlon Union’s stance regarding the suspension of Russian athletes remained unchanged despite updated recommendations issued by the International Olympic Committee.

The IBU Congress will be held on September 17-20 in Berchtesgaden, Germany.