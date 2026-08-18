Myanmar president's visit provides for further development of ties — Putin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he was confident that the official visit of his Myanmar counterpart Min Aung Hlaing to Russia will be a positive one and provide for the further development of bilateral relations.

"The president of Myanmar has a vast program scheduled for his stay in Russia. In addition to the talks with the chairman of the government of the Russian Federation and the chairman of the State Duma [a lower house of the Russian parliament], a number of other meetings are scheduled in our departments," Putin said after his bilateral meeting with the president of Myanmar in Moscow.

"Additionally, Mr. Min Aung Hlaing will pay a visit to the Republic of Tuva, which is one of the centers of Russian Buddhism," the Russian president continued.

"I am sure that such a comprehensive visit will certainly yield a successful outcome and the results achieved, agreements reached and inked documents will provide for the further development of Russian-Myanmar cooperation," Putin added as he thanked his Myanmar counterpart and his colleagues for the fruitful mutual work.