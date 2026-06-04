Putin expects decisions on new sites as part of Kudankulam NPP project in India

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he expects decisions to be made on new sites within the framework of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project in India.

"Not only our plans in the energy sphere, including nuclear energy, are here - Kudankulam is being built and is functioning. And new sites, we expect, decisions will be made [on them]," the head of state said at the meeting with the heads of leading news agencies of the world.

Cooperation in the hydrocarbon energy segment will also continue, the Russian leader noted. Russia is one of key foreign investors in the Indian economy, the president noted. "We will continue doing this, investing. Everyone is well aware, India is operating in the sphere of pharmaceutics, and our [Russian] companies are ready thus far to offer many things," Putin said.

"We outline, to be more exact, outlined very good, promising and far-reaching plans of interest for both India and Russia," the Russian leader stressed.