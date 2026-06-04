Thermal power plant in Zaporozhye Region comes under attack — IAEA

VIENNA, June 4. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant, which supplies electricity to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), came under attack, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement on X.

"The IAEA has been informed by the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) that the nearby Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP) – whose switchyard helps deliver electricity to the ZNPP – has been under heavy attack this morning," the statement reads.

The IAEA added that its "team at the ZNPP saw light smoke coming from the direction of the ZTPP and heard the sound of military activity." "ZTPP staff are currently sheltering due to the attack," the IAEA noted. According to the agency, "the incident raises serious concern about the ZNPP’s sole remaining power line."

Meanwhile, ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina told TASS that the facility continues to operate normally as no safe operating procedures have been violated following the attack on the thermal power plant.