Roscosmos CEO congratulates Soyuz MS-16 crew on safe landing

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin has congratulated the crew of the Soyuz MS-16 spaceship on safe return to Earth.

"Everything is all right onboard. I congratulate the crew on the return to Earth. I also congratulate members of the state commission on manned spacecraft flight trials on the successful completion of one more manned mission," he wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

The Soyuz MS-16 spaceship’s reentry vehicle with Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy landed at 05:54 Moscow time on Thursday in the steppe southeast of the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

The spaceship undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 02:32 Moscow time on Thursday.

The ISS current crew are Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and US astronaut Kathleen Rubins.