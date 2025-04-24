Houthi leader says US carried out over 260 strikes on Yemen over past week

DOHA, April 24. /TASS/. The US carried out at least 260 strikes on Yemen over the last week, said Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Houthis.

"This week, the American enemy used bombers and other military equipment to carry out more than 260 strikes on civilian targets," he said in a speech on Al Masirah television.

According to the Houthi leader, the attacks hit highways and streets, a market and a cemetery.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah group, said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The attacks ended after a Gaza ceasefire went into effect in mid-January, but after the truce collapsed in early March, the rebels resumed strikes.

On March 15, Trump announced the US was starting a military operation against the Houthis, who control about a third of Yemen's territory. According to US Central Command, the operation aims to protect US interests and freedom of navigation. The Houthis responded with a spate of missile and drone attacks on the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman in the Red Sea.