Death toll in Mexican Navy plane crash in Texas rises to five

MEXICO CITY, December 23. /TASS/. The death toll in the incident involving a Mexican Navy plane that occurred near Galveston, Texas, has risen to five, the Mexican Secretariat of the Navy announced.

"The Secretariat of the Navy reports that, as of now, it has the following information regarding the eight crew members of the aircraft: two are alive, five, unfortunately, are deceased, and one has not yet been found," a statement published on the ministry's social media page says.

Earlier, the ministry reported that the King Air ANX 1209 was on a humanitarian mission and crashed while landing near Galveston.